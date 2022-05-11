Las Cruces City Manager proposes $514 million annual budget. Here's what's in it.

From left, Doña Ana County manager Fernando Macias chats with Las Cruces City Manager Ifo Pili and Mayor Ken Miyagishima on March 2, 2022.

LAS CRUCES - City Manager Ifo Pili has submitted his annual budget to the city council for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in July. For Fiscal Year 2023, Pili is proposing a budget of over half a billion dollars.

While the total budget proposed, $514 million, is a nearly 3 percent increase — $14.8 million — over last year’s adopted budget, spending out of the city’s general fund is estimated to rise by 9 percent — about $12 million — when compared to current spending. In addition, the city manager is estimating an 8 percent increase in revenues.

New spending out of the general fund largely comes from pay increases for non-union staff employed by the city and increased benefits, about a $10 million increase.

The budget is a conservative one, containing no tax increases but budgeting for a 3.5 percent raise for all nonrepresented positions, which the city manager said is based on comp studies. That includes all executive staff as well, save for the city manager himself, whose salary is controlled by the Las Cruces City Council.

More: City councilors respond to inspector general vacancy ahead of annual budget

The proposed budget also requests 38.5 new full-time equivalent positions. Several of those positions would be part of the fire department's new mental health crisis intervention team.

This is the first year the city has planned for the revenue from the excise tax on non-medical cannabis sales. For FY23, the city estimates it will collect $500,000 in cannabis tax dollars — where that money goes has yet to be decided.

The budget also incorporates numerous council priorities such as parks projects, programs for senior citizens, a health and human services division within city government and a program called Lift Up Las Cruces aimed at fighting poverty.

About $3.1 million worth of projects will be funded using the city's Telshor Facility Fund, including the fire department's crisis intervention team, a feasibility study for the health and human services division and part of Lift Up Las Cruces.

Story continues

Some priorities, such as guaranteed basic income, zero-fare public transportation and the city's trap-neuter-return program for cats, have yet to receive a proposed funding amount.

The Telshor Fund is a reserve fund made up of the city's share of lease payments from the private operators of Memorial Medical Center. Money spent from the fund must be used to assist the community's sick and indigent populations.

An opening statement in the budget book lays out familiar priorities for the current city manager — economic development, workforce development and the alleviation of poverty.

Speaking with the Sun-News, Pili said about 80 to 90 percent of the city's budget is made up of fixed costs which are unlikely to change on a year-to-year basis. Pili has a limited amount of wiggle room within each annual budget to implement his and the city council's priorities.

"There's costs that aren't up for debate," Pili said. "Unless you want to lower your services."

To increase economic development, Pili said his focus is on bringing more jobs to the Las Cruces Innovation and Industrial Park on the West Mesa.

More: Council awards contract to promote Las Cruces Innovation and Industrial Park

"I'm really excited about our industrial park, all the hits we're getting," Pili said. "I think there's a lot coming."

But Pili is trying to balance the highly skilled jobs that may come into the LCIIP with supporting Las Crucens who can't get those jobs. For Pili, he says higher skilled labor is going to still spend money and increase demand for other types of services and companies, hopefully increasing attainable job opportunities for residents who may not have the level of education that allows them to get higher skilled jobs.

"It's business recruitment and retention, workforce development (and) affordable housing," Pili said. "It took me this long to realize that you have to do all three, in order to protect the city, in order to make sure that you're moving in that right direction while not putting the current residents of Las Cruces in jeopardy of gentrification."

Michael McDevitt is a city and county government reporter for the Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-202-3205, mmcdevitt@lcsun-news.com or @MikeMcDTweets on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces City Manager proposes $514 million annual budget