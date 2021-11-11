Las Cruces counselor pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

The office location of Drop In Counseling, situated at the Kilby Motel on S. Main Street in Las Cruces, is seen on Monday, May 24, 2021.

LAS CRUCES - A former Las Cruces licensed professional clinical counselor accused of Medicaid fraud accepted a plea deal that saw her admitting guilt to the most serious charge, according to court fillings.

Cathy Chidester, 63, pled guilty to Medicaid fraud, obstruction of an investigation, and identity theft after a change of plea hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Chidester had been indicted by a grand jury in May on one count of Medicaid fraud over $20,000, three counts of fraud over $20,000, one count of fraud over $500, obstruction of an investigation, three counts of Medicaid fraud and six counts of identity theft.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General, who prosecuted the case, told the Sun-News in May that Chidester's fraud amounted to over $170,000.

The slew of charges stemmed from years of fraudulent claims made through Chidester's business, Drop In Counseling. Investigators from the Attorney General's Office said that Chidester committed a series of fraud from September 2017 until October 2019.

After her indictment in May, Chidester was released from jail on her own recognizance.

“Medicaid ensures that almost half of all New Mexicans have access to healthcare," Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a news release announcing the plea deal. "We will vigorously apply the rule of law against individuals who steal from the vital Medicaid safety net for families."

The news release also said that the case was investigated by the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, which is funded by a federal grant.

Chidester's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2022.

