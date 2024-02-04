Las Cruces DA Office to implement new case management software

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new case management system that will be used by the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office will launch starting Monday, Feb. 5, District Attorney Gerald Byers announced.

The office, which serves Dona Ana County, will use a system created by Karpel Solutions, Byers’ office said in a news release sent out late Friday afternoon.

Byers had come under criticism last year for cases being dismissed.

Byers told KTSM last year that dismissals were handled under a new case management rule approved by the New Mexico Supreme Court. He had also said some media outlets had reported incorrectly about the way cases were being handled.

According to the news release, Byers had found that the existing CMS software “was faulty, slow and ill-equipped for employees to manage their caseload efficiently.”

“The decision was made to advocate for Karpel Solutions that offered extensive background, experience and latest technological advances for the justice industry,” the news release stated.

The news release added that Byers has made improving the existing case management software a priority since taking office in January 2021.

Byers’ office also said that Karpel was “chosen because of its exclusive focus on the justice community, with project management teams who are knowledgeable about the needs and requirements of prosecuting agencies.”

The new system is “state-of-the-art case-centric software” that will assist Byers’ office with “tracking every data point and improve our ability to manage multiple cases, court events and staff/electronic filing that our old CMS system could not do,” the news release said.

“By investing in our people, and our data systems, this leading technical innovation will ensure that our responsibility to public service continues,” Byers said in the news release. “This necessary software reform is specifically designed to equip our staff and prosecutors with the means to effectively address our caseloads and will help us secure convictions for victims of crime and continue the fight for justice.

“Every member of this office believes in the core values of fairness, integrity, and justice by which we uphold on behalf of the people of Doña Ana County,” Byers added.

