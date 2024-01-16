Las Cruces elementary schools ordered to shelter in place as police chase suspect

Students and staff at five Las Cruces elementary schools in the East Mesa area were ordered to shelter in place briefly Wednesday morning, Jan.16, after an individual was deemed a potential threat following a car crash in the area.

According to Las Cruces Police, a stolen vehicle was crashed near McGuffy Street and Engler Road at around 7 a.m. Police said the driver fled the scene and was believed to be armed with a firearm.

As a precaution, LCPD alerted Las Cruces Public Schools about the police presence in the area and parents were sent a message advising that students would be sheltered in place upon arriving at school.

Sunrise Elementary, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Highland Elementary, Monte Vista Elementary and Mesa Middle School, all affected by the incident, resumed their normal school schedules that same morning.

Las Cruces Police said a suspect was taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing, according to police, who did not identity the suspect publicly.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces Public Schools lift shelter in place following threat