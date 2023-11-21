Las Cruces Judge James Martin reprimanded for influencing DAs in family member's case

The state's high court reprimanded a Las Cruces Judge this month after finding that he pressured prosecutors to pursue stiffer charges against a man who police said threatened a woman with an assault rifle in 2018.

James Martin, a 3rd Judicial District Court judge, received a public censure on Nov. 13 for violating six rules of the state's Code of Judicial Conduct. Martin admitted to the allegations and agreed to be censured, according to an opinion filed by the state supreme court.

District Judge James T. Martin is pictured at the Third Judicial District Court on Thursday, May 23, 2019. This week Martin was censured by the New Mexico Supreme Court for attempting to influence districts attorney prosecuting the case of Robert Burnham who was accused of assaulting Martin's daughter.

The case involving Martin's daughter

Police charged Robert "Berto" Burnham, the former owner of Boots And Bourbon, with aggravated assault in 2018.

According to court records, police charged Burnham with aggravated assault after saying he pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a woman in his club. That woman was Martin's daughter.

Boots And Bourban closed in 2018. Burnham was convicted by a jury in 2021. Burnham appealed his case shortly after conviction. The appeal is pending as of the publication of this article.

Martin's censured for interference

As the three-day trial occurred, Martin allegedly used his position of power to pressure prosecutors Samuel Rosten and Spencer Wilson into upping the charges against Burnham.

In a phone call, Martin told Rosten and Wilson to use the phrase "brandish a firearm" or something similar in the jury instructions instead of asking the jury to find that Burnham "pointed a firearm" at Martin's daughter.

"The next day, (prosecutor) Rosten submitted an amended jury instruction for the court to consider, alleging that the defendant 'brandished and/or pointed a deadly weapon' at Judge Martin's daughter," the supreme court's opinion said.

After the trial, Martin inquired with Rosten and Wilson about whether Burnham was taken to jail after the jury found him guilty. He was, Rosten and Wilson told Martin.

"Good thing he was (detained)," Martin told the prosecutors. "Otherwise, I would have told you to go back in there and try again."

The Supreme Court's opinion also said that Martin allowed his daughter to remain in his chambers during the trial.

"Viewed through the lens of hindsight, Judge Martin recognizes the potential for appearance of impropriety based upon his conduct," the review said.

"We issue this censure not only to remind judges of their responsibility to avoid the appearance of impropriety but also to ensure the public that our legal system is committed to maintaining an independent, fair, and impartial judiciary under the law."

Full Review: IN THE MATTER OF HON. JAMES T. MARTIN Third Judicial District Court

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces Judge James Martin reprimanded by New Mexico Supreme Court