Las Cruces' lobbyist talks 2024 legislative trends amid record revenue

This is part one of a multi-part set of articles reviewing the city's 2024 legislative outlook.

The 2024 New Mexico Legislative session will be short. But several divisive issues – from guns and oil to education and child welfare – promise to make the 30 days of lawmaking significant.

The potential for raucousness was among several takeaways presented to the Las Cruces City Council Monday as the municipality sets its lobbying priorities for the new session.

The city's lobbyist, Larry Horan, said the budget will take priority in 2024. After that, he noted bills about guns, crime, and reforming some of the state's agencies could eat up the limited hours.

The 30-day session starts on Jan. 16, 2024. The session ends on Feb. 15. In "odd years," the Legislature can discuss and vote on any issues it wants. But in "even years" like 2024, the legislators are restricted to lawmaking around the state's budget, previously vetoed bills, and issues the Governor of New Mexico deems appropriate.

A big budget means big debate

The primary purpose of this and every session is to pass a budget.

This year, like last year, the state is dealing with record revenue due mainly to a boom in the price of oil and gas.

In August, the state said it expected to see $13.051 billion in revenue. Of that, $3.48 billion is new money. Another revenue forecast will be published in December. The forecast is expected to show even more revenue growth.

"In some ways, you can see this as year two or year three of a different era for New Mexico," Las Cruces Democrat Nathan Small, Chair of the powerful House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said during a meeting in August. "An era where we can plan, we can invest in the core things that we value as New Mexicans, education, economic development, infrastructure, water, public safety, things of that nature."

It's a good problem to have, Horan told the Las Cruces Council. But it's still a problem.

"It's going to be a challenge just to pass the budget in a responsible way," Horan said. "Not because we don't have enough money, but because we have too much."

The shorter time frame also makes passing the budget harder, Horan said. Starting in the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, the budget bill is typically voted on and passed in the House of Representatives around day 15.

The Senate then takes up the bill, makes changes, and passes its version. Then, the two bodies have to reconcile a joint budget before the end of the session.

Guns, crime, child welfare, oil and gas – oh my! Here's what Horan expects to be the major trends of 2024.

Horan said that bills around guns will likely play a significant role in the 2024 session.

Over the summer, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a public health order banning firearms in Bernalillo County. A judge overturned that version of the ban. Since then, Lujan Grisham has renewed a watered-down version of the order, including gun buyback programs in Las Cruces.

Horan said this topic would likely get the governor's short-session stamp of approval, opening the door for dozens of bills regarding crime and guns.

"There's going to be a lot of legislation introduced related to firearms," Horan said. "A topic like that can literally suck the life out of legislature as it relates to everything else."

Horan also said there was talk of modernizing the state's Oil and Gas Act. Last year, three bills proposed altering the state's oil and gas production rules towards something more conscious of oil production's environmental impact.

The move would've been the most significant change since the law was written in 1935. However, it died in committee.

"Anytime something like that is introduced, it's a very heavy lift," Horan said, adding it wasn't clear whether that would be discussed in this session.

Lastly, Horan noted that two prominent state departments could face reform bills this session. The Public Education Department, which oversees New Mexico's Public Schools, and the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department, which oversees child welfare and enforcement, are both up for discussion.

"There will be significant discussion about how we fund education (and) the performance of the Public Education Department," Horan said.

For CYFD, bills that could drastically alter how the department operates were discussed, but how the appointment of a new cabinet secretary will affect those discussions remains unknown.

"Just those few topics, although it doesn't seem like a lot, since they're such heavy lifts in the 30-day session, it would really consume a lot of the legislature's time," Horan said. "I don't think we're going to see a lot of legislation that's not on that list."

Justin Garcia is a reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@LCSun-News.com

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces' lobbyist talks 2024 legislative trends amid high revenue