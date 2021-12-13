Las Cruces man accused of distributing child porn via Snapchat

LAS CRUCES - Federal agents arrested a Las Cruces man after they said he produced and distributed child pornography via a social media app.

Sean Patrick Fosler, 28, was charged with one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. He was arrested on Dec. 4, after investigators from the Homeland Security Investigations said he photographed a 6-year-old girl and family member performing sexually explicit acts.

In a criminal complaint, HSI investigators said that Fosler used Snapchat to share photos of the girl with a cooperating source. The affidavit specified that the source, who was not named in the affidavit, was being investigated in a separate child exploitation case.

The photos were confirmed to be of the girl by her mother, according to the affidavit. After talking with forensic interviewers and undergoing a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner exam, the girl told federal agents that Fosler had assaulted her while filming the incident, the affidavit said.

Fosler confirmed that he had used Snapchat but otherwise did not participate when federal investigators interviewed him.

Fosler is currently being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center after a federal judge ordered him to stay in jail while he awaits trial.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

