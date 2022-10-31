Las Cruces man accused in 'horrific' vehicular homicide crash pleads guilty

This story contains sexually explicit language and description.

LAS CRUCES – Over two years after his arrest, a man accused of killing his girlfriend during a reckless driving incident pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal Monday.

Sammy Flores, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by vehicle, three counts of great bodily injury by vehicle, and one count of reckless driving. Flores faces up to seven years in prison after already serving over two years and a month in jail.

Police believe Flores crashed his 2001 Oldsmobile into another vehicle on Aug. 15, 2020, while driving near the Valley Drive and Villita Loop intersection. Four people, including Flores, were injured. The crash also killed 27-year-old Haley Skufca, who was a passenger in the Oldsmobile.

According to an affidavit written by New Mexico State Police Officer Tommy Vigil, Skufca suffered injuries to her torso and face and suggested she'd been leaning over the car's console before the crash. Vigil described the scene as "horrific" in his affidavit.

When asked about a possible sexual act at the time of the crash, Vigil said it is implied based on the positions of Flores and Skufca. However, Vigil added that "there's no way that anybody can say" for sure.

On Monday, two of Skufca's family members and two of Flores' family members appeared ready to give statements to the court regarding sentencing.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors plan to argue that Flores should stay incarcerated for another seven years. However, the agreement also said that Flores' attorney, Jonathon Miller, would argue that Flores deserves probation.

Miller also told 3rd Judicial District Judge Conrad Perea that he was not ready for sentencing. He said other members of Flores' family couldn't appear on Thursday and asked for a delay. Perea agreed but acknowledged that the delay would affect the families present.

"I know you've waited for two hours and for two years before that," Perea said, adding that he needed to hear from as many people as possible to make a fair judgment.

Story continues

A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled as of the publication of this article.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

