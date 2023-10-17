A jury found a Las Cruces man not guilty of murder after a four-day trial last week.

Antonio Perez, 40, was charged with one count of first-degree murder after police said he killed Alvaro Garcia Gardea on Aug. 23, 2020. The jury found him not guilty of second-degree murder on Oct. 12. This was the second trial over the matter this year. A trial in July 2023 led a jury to deadlock on the issue.

Perez had been held in jail since his Aug. 20, 2020 arrest. Police believe that Perez killed Garcia Gardea after an argument inside a Solano apartment.

The shooting was witnessed by Gardea's son, according to police, who testified at the trial. They said the son saw part of the ordeal after driving his father to an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Solano Drive.

The Sun-News contacted Perez's attorney and the district attorney for comment. Neither could be immediately reached.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces man acquitted in murder trial