Las Cruces man charged after 2 die in head-on collision on Spruce

LAS CRUCES – A Las Cruces man is charged with vehicular homicide following a head-on crash Thursday evening on Spruce Avenue.

Nicholas Gurrola, 31, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide involving driving under the influence, one count of great bodily harm by vehicle while driving under the influence, several counts of leaving the scene of an accident, driving on the wrong side of the street and having no proof of insurance. These charges represent multiple second, third and fourth-degree felonies.

According to a police affidavit, the crash occurred at about 8:36 p.m. on Spruce Avenue and Virginia Street. An initial investigation indicates that a 2016 Dodge Caravan, which police later learned was driven by Gurrola, was heading east on Spruce Avenue. Police state that the Dodge Caravan failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow lines and crashed head on into a 2008 Ford Escape.

Witnesses told police they saw Gurrola speeding before the crash. He was then seen getting out of his vehicle and “stumbling” as he attempted to run from the scene.

Two of the four occupants, the driver and front passenger, of the Ford Escape were pronounced deceased on scene. The other two occupants were flown to University Medical Center of El Paso. One victim sustained severe injuries while the other, a child, sustained minor injuries but was transported out of caution.

The affidavit states that Gurrola submitted to standard field sobriety tests which revealed a blood alcohol content of .15 and .16, above the legal limit of .08. Gurrola told police he drank a Fireball Shooter before the crash and smoked a blunt of marijuana several hours earlier.

Gurrola was arrested and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center early Friday morning. He is scheduled for a first appearance in court Friday afternoon before Doña Ana Magistrate Court Judge Joel Cano.

Others are reading:

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces man charged after 2 die in head-on collision on Spruce