Las Cruces man charged following alleged threat to harm girlfriend

Note: This story contains descriptions of domestic violence and violence against women. La Casa offers emergency shelter via walk-in between 8:30 a.m. and 5;30 p.m. or by calling 575-526-9513.

LAS CRUCES – Police accused a Las Cruces man of holding a knife to his girlfriend's throat while she was on the phone.

On Friday, Leander Lee Tucson, 21, was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault against a household member with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit penned by Las Cruces police Det. Rene Molenda, the incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Solano Drive on July 22. Molenda said police responded to the area after the girlfriend’s friend called the police.

The girlfriend told police she’d stepped outside to chat with the friend while Tucson played video games inside. She said Tucson got upset when he thought he heard her mention another man’s name, according to Molenda’s affidavit. The girlfriend said that Tucson then grabbed a kitchen knife. He started to threaten her and pressed the knife’s edge against her throat. When police arrived, they said the girlfriend and Tucson, still holding the kitchen knife, were standing outside.

After police detained him, Tucson denied threatening his girlfriend. Instead, he told police he overheard the girlfriend plotting to have other men come over to the apartment and beat him up. He told police the threat of violence caused him to arm himself with the kitchen knife.

After the incident, prosecutors with the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed a pretrial detention motion. The motion seeks to keep Tucson in jail for the duration of the criminal proceedings. In the motion, prosecutors argued the incident Friday as part of an escalating pattern. They said Tucson had four pending misdemeanor battery cases all involving his girlfriend as the victim.

For a judge to order Tucson detained indefinitely, prosecutors have to prove that Tucson is dangerous and that no conditions of release could assure the public’s or the girlfriend's safety. That hearing had not been scheduled as of the publication of this article. Typically, pretrial detention hearings occur within three business days of the arrest.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

