A jury convicted a Las Cruces man Thursday after police accused him of killing his girlfriend and fleeing from police in 2022.

Steven Valdez, 45, was convicted of first-degree murder on Oct. 12. The jury also found Valdez guilty of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer. Valdez was initially arrested and charged on Feb. 23, 2023. He’s been in jail ever since.

Police accused Valdez of shooting Brittany Skaggs to death on Feb. 23, 2023, and pistol-whipping her friend at a Las Cruces mobile home park. Police said Valdez then fled on his motorcycle, leading officers on a chase down Valley Drive until he crashed.

A news release from the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s office said Valdez faces up to 50 years in prison. When reached by phone, Valdez’ attorney said he had no comment on the conviction. Valdez will be scheduled for a sentencing hearing in the coming weeks.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached by email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces man convicted of murdering woman in 2022