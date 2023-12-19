Las Cruces man gets five years in federal prison for cyberstalking family, business

A Las Cruces man was sentenced to five years in prison for sending threatening messages on social media and texts to family members and a business owner and the staff.

John Thornton, 42, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3, 2021 to a nine-count superseding indictment charging him with cyberstalking and making threats in interstate commerce. Thornton also will be subject to three years of supervised release after serving his sentence, according to a news release from the U.S Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

Thornton faced accusations since November 2020 from several people who had received disturbing or threatening messages from him. This included his ex-wife, his own father, and a business owner and his employees.

Thornton sent threatening Facebook messages between February and May of 2021. He also sent text messages to his father in May 2021, and there were emails he sent to the owner and employees of a quantum computing company which, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thornton deemed to be evil.

The Las Cruces Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces man gets 5 years in prison in federal cyberstalking case