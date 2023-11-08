Las Cruces man held in jail after testimony from woman he's accused of trying to kill

Note to readers: This story contains descriptions of domestic violence. La Casa offers emergency shelter via walk-in between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. or by calling 575-526-9513.

A Las Cruces man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend will remain in jail after an emotional hearing on Monday afternoon.

Dakota Stausser, 29, stands charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery after police say he strangled his then-girlfriend during an argument on Oct. 28 at a vacant KFC near Idaho Avenue and Foster Road.

Prosecutors requested that a judge hold Stausser in jail shortly after his arrest. To do this, prosecutors had to prove to a judge's satisfaction two points. First, they had to prove that Stausser was dangerous to the public and, second, that no form of bond could assure public safety.

Phyl Bean, an attorney with the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, argued that Stausser was already out on bond in another case. But the bulk of Monday's hearing was taken up by the ex-girlfriend's testimony.

The woman, who is not being named to protect her identity, testified that she and Stausser had been dating for about a year and were unhoused.

The woman said she and Stausser started arguing more and more until he'd begun physically assaulting her and threatening her life. On Oct. 28, the woman said Stausser threw her to the ground at a nearby grocery store before the two of them made their way to an abandoned KFC on Foster, where they'd taken shelter recently.

The two were staying in a shed behind the store, the woman said, when Stausser tried to strangle the woman.

"I tried to leave," she testified. "He said, 'You're not going anywhere'."

The woman said she managed to break free from Stausser before Stausser pulled her back into the shed. There, she said he began choking her again and saying he was going to kill her. Stausser was also naked, according to the woman and a witness who spoke to the police.

At some point, bystanders nearby noticed the struggle and came to the woman's aid.

"I told them not to come. It's bad enough I'm getting hurt. I don't want no one else to," she said.

When the bystanders approached and called 911, the woman said Stausser grabbed his things and ran away. After the police arrived, the woman was taken to a Las Cruces hospital. She said she'd suffered a dislocated arm, bruising to her throat and chest, and had lost some movement on her left side.

The woman also testified that she wanted Stausser to go to jail despite having reservations about it.

"I don't wish prison on anybody," she said, citing her own experience incarcerated. But when asked if she'd be afraid for her safety if Stausser was released, the woman said she had no doubt Stausser would come after her.

"It doesn't matter whether you tell him no. He's gonna do what he's gonna do," she said.

Judge Richard Jacquez found prosecutors had proved that Stausser was dangerous, citing the visible injuries on the woman's body. He also said that Stausser could not be trusted to follow court orders because he'd previously failed to appear in court hearings. Jacquez ordered Stausser to remain in jail until trial.

