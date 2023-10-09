Las Cruces man indicted on federal charge after driving to El Paso for sex with minor

A Las Cruces man was indicted in federal court after he drove to El Paso to allegedly have sex with a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover agent.

Bradley Fariss Pieper, 27, was indicted Wednesday, Oct. 4, on one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas officials said.

Pieper was originally arrested Sept. 9 when he drove from Las Cruces to an El Paso house to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl he met on a social media messaging application, a federal complaint affidavit states. He was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents as he walked toward the home to meet the girl.

He was denied bond by U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne T. Berton during a Sept. 11 detention hearing held at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

Pieper faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted, officials said.

Explicit texts, brings condoms to meet 15-year-old girl

An undercover HSI agent posted on Sept. 8 an image of a pizza and the caption, "TGIF and I have the house to myself" on the social media messaging application, "Whisper."

Pieper using the username "Earth_Awesome" replied to the message, asking, "What are you gonna do all night?" and stating "I would ask if you wanted to hangout, but I don't even know how old you are," the affidavit states.

The undercover agent said they were nervous to tell Pieper their age. He allegedly replied, "Honestly if you look 18 and told me 18 I'd probably believe it … So you're underage?"

The agent told Pieper she was 15 years old. He replied, "Yeah that would make it a bit weird. Especially if youre cute." He then began asking the undercover agent about their sexual experiences.

The next day, they began texting over the social media messaging application Kik, where he was using the name "chikan64," the affidavit states.

Pieper allegedly continued to ask the undercover agent questions about their dating life. He asked the agent if they thought it would be creepy to be with a guy in his 20s. The agent replied, no.

He then began sending sexually explicit message to the undercover agent including telling the agent, "Maybe I'll need to actually come and teach you then," the affidavit states.

Pieper and the agent then began talking about meeting at the girl's house in El Paso. Pieper then continued to send the agent sexually explicit message, the affidavit states.

He told the agent he could be at the house in an hour and a half. The agent provided Pieper the area of where the El Paso home was located and asked him to bring condoms.

Pieper drove to the area in El Paso and called the agent for the exact address. The agent gave the address.

Agents saw Pieper drive past the house multiple times and park across the street to observe the house, the affidavit states.

He continued to message the undercover agent and asked for verification of the house.

Pieper then parked down the street where he could see the house and asked for the undercover agent to come outside, the affidavits states. An undercover agent then went outside as verification and stepped back inside house.

He then drove to front of the house, parked on the street and asked the agent to come out of the house again. An undercover agent once again stepped outside as verification and went back inside the house, the affidavits states.

Pieper then got out of his car, began walking toward the house and was arrested by HSI agents.

Agents searched Pieper's car and found a box of condoms and a Walmart receipt, the affidavit states. The receipt showed the condoms were purchased earlier that night from a Walmart in Las Cruces.

