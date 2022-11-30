Las Cruces man pleads guilty in federal carjacking case

Note: This story contains descriptions of domestic violence and violence against women. La Casa offers emergency shelter via walk-in between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. or by calling 575-526-9513.

LAS CRUCES – A man accused of threatening to shoot his girlfriend and then stealing her vehicle pleaded guilty to federal charges this week, almost a year after the case was dropped in state court.

Jesus Manuel Castaneda-Villa, 32, pleaded guilty to carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to affidavits written by federal and local investigators, police believe the incident began when Castaneda-Villa got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend on Dec. 3, 2021. At the time, Castaneda-Villa and the woman were at the La Quinta Inn on Hickory Drive, dropping off a friend.

As the verbal fight intensified, the woman told police Castaneda-Villa threatened to shoot her.

"When he's mad, he acts on his anger," the woman said during a hearing on Jan. 10, 2022.

Castaneda-Villa then threw a toolbox at the woman before pulling out a gun, the woman said. She said he then grabbed her purse and keys. The woman then threw herself out of the hotel window, two stories above the ground, to escape Castaneda-Villa, police said. A news release stated she broke her wrist in the jump.

"Honestly, I was scared. All I could think about was my kids," the woman said.

Police said that Castaneda-Villa then drove away in his ex-girlfriend's car.

Castaneda-Villa was arrested a month later and brought up on state charges. At the time, he stood charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, larceny, and an attempt to commit a felony (possession of a firearm by a felon), according to a criminal complaint.

The 3rd Judicial District Attorney's then tried to convince a judge that Castaneda-Villa was dangerous and that no conditions of release could assure the public's safety. Prosecutors brought up Castaneda-Villa's record and had his ex-girlfriend testify against him.

However, 3rd Judicial District Judge Douglas Driggers found prosecutors failed to prove no release conditions would ensure the public's safety. A few days later, state prosecutors dismissed the case since federal prosecutors planned to pursue a case against Castaneda-Villa.

Castaneda-Villa was jailed by a federal judge and pleaded guilty on Nov. 29 as part of a plea deal. According to a news release, Castaneda-Villa could face 11 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

