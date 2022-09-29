LAS CRUCES - A judge sentenced a man convicted of possessing child pornography to at least five years probation Thursday, ending a years-long prosecution.

Cheyenne Downing, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children in August. In December 2019, a grand jury indicted Downing with four counts of sexual exploitation of children, but a plea deal allowed Downing to plead guilty to a single count.

Police believe Downing possessed hundreds of pornographic images depicting children in sexually explicit situations. According to an affidavit, Downing used his parent's IP addresses — a unique address that identifies a computer device when it's on the internet — to download the child pornography.

An investigation by the state Attorney General's Office ultimately unrooted the images and led to Downing's arrest in 2019.

On Thursday, 3rd Judicial District Judge Conrad Perea sentenced Downing to five to 20 years probation, according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office.

Court records show Downing was set for trial earlier this year, but Perea granted the case a continuance, allowing plea negotiations to continue.

As part of the plea deal, the judge required Downing to register as a sex offender for the rest his life.

More public safety reporting:

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces man who pled guilty to possessing child porn sentenced