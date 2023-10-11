Las Cruces man set for second murder trial after over three years in jail

A second trial for a Las Cruces man accused of murder began Tuesday in district court.

Antonio Perez, 40, is charged with one count of first-degree murder after police said he killed Alvaro Garcia Gardea on Aug. 23, 2020.

After his arrest, a judge ordered the jail to hold Perez until his case went to trial. Court records show he's been in jail since.

In July, a Doña Ana County jury deadlocked during deliberations, trigging a mistrial.

Police believe that Perez killed Garcia Gardea after an argument inside a Solano apartment. The shooting was witnessed by Gardea's son, according to police. They said he witnessed part of the ordeal after driving his father to an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Solano Drive.

The trial is expected to last four days. Prosecutors plan to call the son, other apartment dwellers, and several department forensic experts and police officers.

