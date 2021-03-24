Las Cruces man wounded in police shooting

Mar. 24—Las Cruces police officers wounded a man in a shooting March 11 while he was trying to flee, according to New Mexico State Police.

Jonathan Lamar Strickland, 25, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said in a news release.

Police first encountered Strickland a day earlier, after responding to a report of domestic violence, in which he was accused of holding a gun to a woman's head and threatening to kill her, the statement said. The next day, while the woman was at the police station speaking with officers, Strickland drove there and parked next to her car.

When officers attempted to detain him, he drove away. Officers pursued him and used an intervention technique to stop his vehicle, and then fired at him, state police said.

Strickland booked in the El Paso Detention Center.

The names of the Las Cruces officers involved have not been released.