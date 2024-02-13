Las Cruces police to address public after Officer Jonah Hernandez's fatal stabbing

The Las Cruces Police Department is set to make its first new briefing since the tragic death of an officer who was fatally stabbed while responding to a trespassing call.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the Council Chambers at Las Cruces City Hall, located at 700 N. Main St.

Officer Jonah Hernandez, 35, died from a stab wound while responding to a trespassing call on Feb. 11. Hernandez, originally from El Paso and serving with the LCPD for two years, is survived by his wife and two sons, aged 10 and 2.

LCPD officer Jonah Hernandez with his family.

While the police did not disclose the name of the 29-year-old suspected attacker, they did confirm that he was shot and killed by a bystander who witnessed at least a portion of the stabbing incident.

