Las Cruces Police arrest suspect in December homicide

Las Cruces police have arrested two men believed to be involved in the Dec. 23 shooting death of 23-year-old Steven Alarcon. Xavier Noe Altamirano, 20, was arrested on Tuesday. He is charged with one second-degree felony count of murder and one second-degree felony count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Police learned through their investigation that Altamirano was a passenger in a blue GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Jesus Adan Herrera. Herrera was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with multiple felonies including tampering with evidence, violating terms of his probation, conspiracy to commit a second-degree felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2023, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the parking lot of Top Crop at 2240 E. Lohman Ave. Officers arrived to find Alarcon deceased in the parking lot of Top Crop. Investigators learned that Herrera and Alarcon got into a verbal argument.

According to police, an argument escalated, and Alarcon stood near the driver’s side window of the GMC Sierra, Altamirano discharged several rounds from the passenger seat of the pickup through the open driver’s-side window of the pickup. Alarcon was struck by the gunfire and tried running away before collapsing in the parking lot. The GMC Sierra left the scene before police arrived. Investigators obtained a significant amount of evidence that positively identified Herrera as the driver of the GMC Sierra and Altamirano as the front-seat passenger and shooter.

Herrera and Altamirano are both being held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

