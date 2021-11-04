Las Cruces police released this image taken from a surveillance camera of a man suspected of robbing Valero Gas Station, 926 E. Lohman Ave., just before noon on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Police said in a news release Thursday that they believe a frequent customer of the Valero Gas Station, 926 E. Lohman Ave., is the one that robbed it just before noon Nov. 2.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and stated he has "noticeable scabbed scratch scars" on his left eye.

The news release stated Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest.

“Anyone with information to help identify the suspect is asked to call the Las Cruces Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477,” the release said. "Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, 'P3 TIPS.'"

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police ask for help identifying man suspected of robbing Valero