Las Cruces police auditor recommends improved disciplinary procedures

Teresa Magula, a consultant with OIR Group, speaks at a Las Cruces City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

LAS CRUCES — In its second regular report to the Las Cruces City Council on the police department’s internal affairs processes, the city’s independent auditor recommended the department develop a clearer, more consistent disciplinary procedure, improve transparency and communication with complainants and investigate some matters in a more thorough manner.

There was some discussion among the council about amending the existing contract between the city and the OIR Group, the auditing firm, to mandate the firm audit every use-of-force incident within the police department as the firm does in some other places. Currently, OIR reviews only incidents which include allegations of excessive force.

OIR, which has been under contract to audit the Las Cruces Police Department since spring 2021, reviews internal investigations into employee misconduct to make sure the investigations are completed fairly, in a timely and thorough manner and with "principled" outcomes and “appropriate” disciplinary actions.

By contract, OIR reviews all formal citizen complaints, internally initiated complaints, and LCPD-related complaints received on the city's anonymous ethics hotline, investigated by the department's Internal Affairs Office.

OIR’s second audit covered complaints which were initiated, investigated and closed between Dec. 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022. The firm reviewed 16 cases — 11 formal citizen complaints and 5 internal complaints — during that period. The firm said that total doesn’t represent all cases opened during that period, since some are still pending. OIR also reviews the outcomes of police-related lawsuits, two of which were closed during that period.

OIR representatives Stephen Connolly and Teresa Magula told the council during a work session Monday that while some of LCPD’s internal investigation processes have improved in accordance with the recommendations the firm made in its first report seven months ago, they still presented ways the department could continue improving. Though similar to the first report, OIR said LCPD’s overall investigative processes have still been “commendable.”

OIR offers discipline guidance

The audit report said sometimes the disciplinary actions resulting from an internal investigation were “noticeably lenient,” more so than what auditors would have recommended. But OIR wouldn’t advocate for significantly increased discipline, the report stated. Rather, the firm wants to ensure that any discipline is sufficiently accompanied by measures, such as training, that could improve an employee’s future performance.

“Our intent in commenting on discipline is not to advocate for an overly punitive system of discipline,” the report stated. “Rather, our commentary is meant to ensure that discipline serves a meaningful and effective corrective purpose.”

Connolly said there's often an individualized approach to discipline for each incident investigated within LCPD, which he said can lead to inconsistency in consequences or officers who could feel they've been treated unfairly.

In response, LCPD is reportedly developing a “chart of sanctions” to “ensure discipline is taken in a prompt, fair, and consistent manner,” the report said. The department also said it will formally document training and counseling components of a disciplinary outcome when appropriate and take steps to fully account for an employee's conduct.

“Because there's some possible subjectiveness to the way our discipline is handed out, that's why we're starting to look at this chart of sanctions,” said Police Chief Miguel Dominguez.

The 16 incidents reviewed included 59 formal allegations against 27 LCPD employees across several ranks. Nineteen of those allegations were sustained, and 22 were exonerated. The rest either resulted in no finding, a training referral, were unfounded or were not sustained.

For the sustained allegations, disciplinary actions included a verbal reprimand, a 10-day suspension and a recommendation for termination.

Other areas that could improve

Other recommended process improvements include:

A warning against making false statements on the department’s citizen complaint form, including the threat of possible punitive measures, could have a chilling effect on the willingness of some members of the public to file a complaint, the report stated, and remained on the form despite an earlier recommendation by the auditor. The firm recommended LCPD remove or amend that language, and the department will reportedly comply.

Internal Affairs should always interview a complainant and relevant witnesses. Sometimes, the report stated, investigators used information provided on complaint forms to proceed with an investigation instead of conducting a full interview with a complainant and other witnesses to an incident.

Internal Affairs should investigate every allegation to the fullest extent possible. In some instances, investigators didn't seek materials that could have helped determine the veracity of an allegation to the fullest.

LCPD could be more transparent with complainants, such as notifying them when an investigation is taking longer than anticipated. While OIR approved of the department’s attention to notifying complainants by letter of an investigation’s outcome, sometimes those letters were misleading by not specifying which allegations were sustained when multiple were part of an investigation — sometimes some allegations are sustained while others are not, and the firm cautioned against vague letters which could lead a complainant to mistakenly believe one of their allegations was affirmed.

The firm recommended LCPD "offer complainants the opportunity to view video evidence," such as from a body-worn camera, when the video clearly disproves a complainant's allegations.

The auditor also provided several policy and training recommendations in their second report. They recommended the department work to improve the professionalism of officers in their interactions with the public, which stemmed from concerns about the use of profanity on the job.

The firm also recommended that officers involved in a force incident should not be the same officer who transports an suspected offender for medical care or detention.

Councilors advocate for more use-of-force reviews

While OIR is not tasked with reviewing all of LCPD’s use-of-force incidents, it said it was “compelled to make recommendations related to uses of force when we observed areas for improvement” when it came up during the incidents reviewed.

The department appears responsive. LCPD is reportedly forming a seven-person “force review cadre.” The group will feature subject matter experts who will “evaluate any incidents where the force used does not seem commensurate with the call for service … or where force is used frequently … as well as any questionable uses of force that require more than the standard BlueTeam / chain of command review.”

Some on the council expressed an interest in having OIR review each use-of-force incident within the department. Connolly said their firm audits departmental use-of-force policies in other cities.

“Council was very clear (in the past) what we wanted to see (from an auditor) and I want to say that some of that got negotiated off,” said Mayor Pro Tempore Kasandra Gandara, who represents District 1. “Council has certain things that we'd like to see happen, and use of force (reviews) was one of them.”

Mayor Ken Miyagishima said he had emailed City Manager Ifo Pili during the discussion to mention the possibility of the contract being amended to include uses of force.

