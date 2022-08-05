LAS CRUCES – The man injured in a police shooting on Telshor last week is wanted by police again after they say he left his hospital without informing them.

Joshua Lopez, 25, is charged with shoplifting over $500 and conspiracy to commit shoplifting. Police say he and 25-year-old Myles Luciano stole an air conditioning unit from Lowe's Home Improvement on north Main Street, used a BB gun to threaten employees at the store then ran from police on July 27.

The incident ended when an officer used a PIT maneuver to wreck Lopez’s car. Police then fired several shots at Lopez and Luciano, according to a video obtained by the Sun-News. It’s unclear if Lopez or Luciano had a weapon other than the BB gun at the time of the incident.

Police arrested Luciano at the scene. A judge ordered him detained until the court resolved the criminal case against him on Aug 2.

While charges had been filed against Lopez, he had not yet been formally arrested. On Friday, the Las Cruces Police Department said in a news release that Lopez left his El Paso hospital on Aug. 3.

They said Lopez has a warrant in Texas for violating terms of his probation and warrants in Las Cruces charging Lopez with conspiracy to commit shoplifting, aggravated assault, battery, and criminal property damage, among other charges. Lopez is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the news release.

“Police remind residents that anyone who knowingly harbors or aids a wanted person could be charged with a felony,” the news release said. “Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Joshua Lopez is asked to immediately call police at 575-526-0795.”

Justin Garcia covers crime, courts and public safety. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police call for public’s help in locating Lowe's shoplifting suspect shot by officers