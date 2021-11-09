Las Cruces police chief gives 2021 report: Aggravated assaults rise, more cops join the force

Police block off a section of Telshor Boulevard after a police shooting Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Cruces.

LAS CRUCES - Aggravated assaults and robberies are on the rise in Las Cruces this year. But many property crimes were stagnant and some have fallen off.

Those were some of the major takeaways from the Las Cruces Police Department's quarterly update to the Las Cruces City Council on Monday afternoon. The presentation ranged from updates on crime statistics to the police-officer shortage to strategies to solve committed crimes.

Not all crime was up over the measured period of January to September 2021.

Property crime, for example, was stagnant. LCPD Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said that 2021 saw just a few more reports of property crime in 2021 compared to 2020 for a total of about 3,400 incidents.

Many violent crimes did see a noteworthy increase.

Specifically, LCPD saw a significant increase in reports of robberies. Unlike burglaries, larcenies and thefts, a robbery occurs when a person forcibly takes something from someone else using violence or the threat of violence.

In 2021, LCPD said they've seen a 61% increase in robberies compared to this time last year. LCPD said they've fielded 58 reports of robberies in 2021 compared to 36 reports in 2020.

Homicides have not seen a increase so far, Dominguez said. In 2020, there were eight reported homicides by the end of September. In 2021, Dominguez said they've received 7 reports of homicide. In October, another man was murdered bringing the total for 2021 to 8.

Over the summer, a man was killed at the Doña Ana County Detention Center, bringing the area's total to 9.

When Dominguez presented the data about aggravated assaults — which include shootings, fights, physical domestic violence or threats of violence — he drilled down on month-to-month reports.

From January to April, Dominguez said the department saw a notable increase in aggravated assaults. Over the summer, Dominguez said that his department received fewer reports than normal. That trend continued until September, which saw a spike in aggravated assaults.

In all, Las Cruces police investigated 430 incidents of aggravated assaults through September 2021 compared to 354 incidents in the same time frame in 2020.

Dominguez said that aggravated assaults make up the majority of Las Cruces' violent crime rate.

While property crime overall was stagnant, Dominguez said those in Las Cruces reported more property crimes involving vehicles in 2021. For example, Dominguez said reports of larcenies increased in part to a rise in catalytic converter thefts.

Catalytic converters are car parts that contain precious metals such as platinum and rhodium. During the pandemic, the value of these metals grew significantly. Dominguez said that Las Cruces reported more auto thefts and auto burglaries as well.

Clearing crimes

While councilors told police that their constituents complain about property crimes often, Criminal Investigations Section Lt. Peter Bradley told councilors those are some of the hardest crimes to solve.

He said that the nature of the crime, often a quick grab of someone's property, leaves little or no physical evidence.

Otherwise, Bradley described LCPD's clearance rate as one of the best in the U.S.

"When we compare the city of las Cruces' numbers to the national average, we are above the national average in everything except burglary," Bradley said. "And were tied for the national average in burglary (clearance) rates."

Bradley told the city council that a case is considered cleared when an arrest warrant has been issued, the case has been forwarded to the district attorney for prosecution, or if the case is deemed to be outside of LCPD jurisdiction or the alleged victim in the case doesn't want to go forward with it.

For example, Bradley said that LCPD has arrested and charged someone in all eight murders that have occurred in Las Cruces this year. That 100% clearance rate is compared to the national average of 62%, Bradley said.

Officer shortage eased

During the same presentation, Dominguez and Sgt. Cody Austin told the city council that the department gained 16% more staff since May.

During the last presentation in May, Dominguez said that LCPD's total number of officers fell to 148 out of 202 budgeted positions. Additionally, cadets in the department's police academy were few and far between.

Now, the department has 172 officers. Dominguez also said that the academy received over 700 applications for its 51st academy, far exceeding the normal number of applications. Austin said that the department typically sees between 300 and 350 applicants

Austin said that the department is hoping to hire another 30 people from the pool of 700 applicants.

The officer shortage did not significantly affect response times, Dominguez added. Instead, the shortage put pressure on the department's ability to conduct proactive operations.

Since the start of the year, LCPD invested heavily in efforts to entice candidates to apply. The investments included a marketing campaign and package of incentives which included sign-on bonuses valued in the thousands of dollars.

In a recent interview with the Sun-News, City Councilor Kasandra Gandara said that the department paid for the incentives by using unspent money earmarked for salaries.

"Our expectation is that once we get fully staffed, we will be a more proactive department," Dominguez told the city council.

Strategies for addressing crime

Deputy Chief Paul Brock told the council that the department has several strategies for addressing crime in Las Cruces.

First, he pointed to the department's community policing initiatives. Brock said these initiatives were based on partnerships between the police and other institutions in Las Cruces.

Some of those partners included other law enforcement agencies, many of which Brock said that LCPD meets with weekly.

"They're getting information from the Intel Section, identifying problematic areas, issues that are working on different crime trends, and then are working hand in hand with each other in order to find solutions for those crime problems that we're seeing," Brock said.

Brock also said that LCPD officers conduct problem-oriented projects, or projects meant to address certain crime trends.

"A lot of those include, for example, the mall parking lot where we've seen some kind of catalytic converter thefts," Brock said.

Additionally, Brock touted the department's community partnerships with retailers. He said that LCPD will work with local motels and hotels where there might be a lot of drug use or theft, Brock said.

"We'll work with the managers and owners of the different hotels and motels to find solutions for the problems that they're having at their businesses," Brock said.

Brock also pointed to the department's use of 21st-century technology to fight crime. One simple but effective tool is the online reporting tool, Brock said. While not widely used, Brock said the tool gives officers the flexibility to report less serious crimes when they have the chance.

"This also includes you know, anonymous reporting and Crime Stoppers tips," he said.

LCPD also deployed drones and mobile camera units for surveillance, Brock said.

"It gives us real-time monitoring, we can look at a specific location in real-time and see what's going on there," he said.

Specifically, Brock said the drones are sometimes used to follow suspects after police believe they've committed a crime. He said that allows officers to avoid a high-speed pursuit.

"As technology continues to advance, evolve and change, we will continue to find new technology that can assist us with fighting crime," he said.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

