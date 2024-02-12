Las Cruces Police Department officer killed in the line of duty. Suspect killed by citizen bystander

A Las Cruces Police Department patrol officer was killed, and the suspected murderer was shot to death by a citizen bystander on Sunday.

Officer Jonah Hernandez died from a stab wound while responding to a trespassing call. Hernandez, who is from El Paso and has been with LCPD for two years, leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 10 and 2.

Police did not provide the name of the 29-year-old male suspected murderer but did say that he was shot and killed by someone who witnessed at least part of the stabbing. A witness then used Hernandez's radio to call for help.

Police will not release the name of the suspected murderer until his next of kin have been notified.

According to police, Hernandez was responding to a trespassing call on the 300 block of South Valley Drive around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police believe Hernandez was stabbed at least once by the suspect, who allegedly trespassed onto the property.

Hernandez was taken to Mountain View Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Las Cruces Police will have additional information and anticipates holding a news conference early this week.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for more details.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces Police Department officer killed in the line of duty.