LAS CRUCES – Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening.

A spokesperson with the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed that police discovered a man who’d been shot to death around 4 p.m. on the 1900 block of Picacho Avenue

No other information about the victim or potential suspect was available at this time.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police investigate deadly shooting on Picacho Avenue