Las Cruces police investigate deadly shooting on Picacho Avenue
LAS CRUCES – Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening.
A spokesperson with the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed that police discovered a man who’d been shot to death around 4 p.m. on the 1900 block of Picacho Avenue
No other information about the victim or potential suspect was available at this time.
This is a developing story.
This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police investigate deadly shooting on Picacho Avenue