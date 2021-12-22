Las Cruces police investigate fatal shooting at Missouri Avenue shopping complex

The Solano Square shopping complex is open for business Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. City officials say a person was fatally shot on the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue — the address of the complex — on Monday, Dec. 20.

LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday night that left one dead.

Mandy Guss, the City of Las Cruces communications director, said in an email that one person was killed after being shot about 7:40 p.m. along the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue.

Several emergency vehicles responded to an incident at that time within the Solano Square shopping center, which is at the southeast corner of Missouri and Solano Drive. The strip mall has several business locations, including Lowe's Food, Wingstop, Outdoor Adventures, Road Runner Pizza, Red Eye Gift Shop, Olympian Academy of Cosmetology and BINge.

"LCPD was not involved in the shooting. There is no ongoing threat to the community," Guss said.

On Wednesday, Guss said that the shooting victim was a 26-year-old man. She said that the suspected shooter was interviewed at the scene and that investigation is ongoing.

Guss also confirmed that the shooting occurred at the Red Eye Smoke and Gift Shop. Workers and managers at the smoke shop declined to comment on the issue, citing the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

