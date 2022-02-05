Las Cruces Police Department

LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, injuring four people. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Gladys Drive, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Det. Frank Torres said two male victims were flown to University Medical Center in El Paso for treatment. Two other victims — one male, one female — were transported to local hospitals.

Detectives are currently investigating, and request that anyone with information call LCPD at 575-526-0795.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police investigate overnight shooting on Gladys Drive