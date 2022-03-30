LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance early Wednesday morning and have issued a warrant for the arrest of Rodrigo Villegas in connection to the case.

Officers responded to the incident near the 1800 block of Sexton Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.

Upon arrival, police officers contacted a woman suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen, according to a news release. Medical aid was rendered by initial responding officers and the woman was transported to a local hospital. She is said to be in stable condition.

Police have issued a warrant for Rodrigo Villegas, 40, for the charges of aggravated battery on a household member and battery on a household member. Additional charges may follow.

Rodrigo Villegas

At this time, detectives are requesting witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Villegas to contact the department at 575-526-0795.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police issue warrant in connection to early morning stabbing