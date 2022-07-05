UPDATE: Las Cruces police say 13-year-old Malaki Lopez was located and is safe. The police issued the news release at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.

LAS CRUCES - Police are calling on the public to aid in their search for a missing teenage boy.

Malikia Lopez. 13, has been missing since leaving a temporary home early Tuesday morning. He was last seen near the 5400 block of Santa Cruz Avenue, on Las Cruces’ East Mesa. Lopez, who is in the custody of New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He also was carrying a black backpack and a small blue duffle bag.

Lopez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a medium skin tone.

Anyone with information on Malikia Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call police at 575-526-0795.

Justin Garcia covers public safety for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police looking for missing teen last seen on the East Mesa