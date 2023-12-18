Las Cruces Police Officer Brad Lunsford enters plea of not guilty in Presley Eze shooting

A Las Cruces Police Department officer was arraigned in 3rd Judicial District Court on Monday.

Brad Justin Lunsford, 38, pleaded not guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the third-degree. Lunsford is accused of killing Presley Eze, 36, on Aug. 2, 2022, at the Chevron gas station on Valley Drive and University Avenue.

Lunsford was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 7.

The attorney general accused Lunsford of shooting Eze three times. Lunsford was responding to a call at the gas station after police said Eze got into an argument with a clerk and stole a beer can.

“Our office is committed to upholding the principles of justice and accountability. It is our duty to ensure that law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards, that their actions are transparently examined, and that any misconduct is addressed with the utmost seriousness. This is not only an essential step in maintaining public trust but also a fundamental part of promoting safety, fairness, and the well-being of our community. We will continue to work tirelessly to foster a society where the rule of law is applied equally and without prejudice,” Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement announcing the indictment.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez holds a news conference to announce charges against LCPD officer, Brad Lunsford, for the death of Presley Eze on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Judge upholds 'standard' conditions of release, won't let Lunsford possess firearms

Lunsford was initially placed on paid administrative leave by the department following the shooting, but returned to duty after giving a statement to New Mexico State Police, the department that led the Doña Ana County Officer Involved Task Force that investigated the shooting. The Task Force is made up of multiple police agencies in the county.

Torrez said Oct. 3 in a press conference in Las Cruces that Lunsford had been taken into custody that day and was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Lunsford remains on paid administrative leave, city officials told the Sun-News Dec. 18.

Among Lunsford's conditions of release is a prohibition on possession of firearms or other dangerous weapons. The conditions of release also included requiring the court's permission to leave the county, not to return to the location of the alleged incident and to avoid contact with the victim's family or anyone who may testify in the case.

District judge Casey Fitch upheld the conditions of release despite an argument from defense attorney Jess R. Lilley, who cited "negative social media attention" since the charges were made public, as well as Lunsford's right to possess a weapon for his protection and that of his family.

"The loss of life is not something we are oblivious to," Lilley said in court Monday. "There are different circumstances for every case. The court configures different conditions of release for different circumstances."

Robert Lara is the presiding judge in the case, but Fitch determined to proceed with the current conditions of release, which Fitch said were standard while a case is pending.

"We absolutely did not want Lunsford to have any weapons or firearms while the case is still pending or further for that matter given the kind of evidence that we have," said Assistant Attorney General John Duran. "We just felt it was completely inappropriate so we are glad the judge made that ruling. Otherwise, the conditions were what we agreed to before since we didn't file for detention in this case."

