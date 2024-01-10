Las Cruces police officer charged in 2023 shooting death of Teresa Gomez

Las Cruces Police Department Officer Felipe Hernandez was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the October 2023 shooting death of Teresa Gomez.

Hernandez, 44, surrendered himself to authorities at 4:50 a.m. Jan. 9. According to court documents, Hernandez is being charged with second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, a second-degree felony.

Hernandez was immediately placed on administrative leave following the shooting incident. Dan Trujillo, spokesperson for the City of Las Cruces, said Hernandez remains on administrative leave while the investigation and case are pending.

According to court documents, Hernandez has worked with the police department for eight years and is assigned to the Community Outreach unit, for which he uses his police bicycle. Work on a "proactive project" within this unit was ongoing in the area of Burley Court , where the shooting occurred.

From right to left, Doña Ana County District Attorney Gerald Byers, LCPD Chief Jeremy Story and NMSP lieutenant Phillip Candelaria announce charges against the officer who killed Teresa Gomez during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at the Doña Ana County Government Center.

On Oct. 3, 2023, Hernandez was bicycle patrolling when he approached Gomez, who was sitting on the driver side of a parked vehicle with Jesus Garcia in the passenger seat. They were parked outside a public housing complex.

Hernandez shouted various expletives and commands at the two people, threatening to use his stun gun on them if they did not comply, according to the incident report. After several minutes of exchanges, exiting and returning to the vehicle, Gomez was attempting to drive away when Hernandez shot at her three times.

Court records note that Gomez’s manner of death is listed as homicide by the University of New Mexico Office of the Medical Examiner. The cause of death is reported to be “gunshot wound of chest.”

Charges of murder in the second-degree

The Third Judicial District Attorney’s office held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the officer-involved shooting task force delivered its findings to District Attorney Gerald Byers and that the office was moving forward with charges.

“What we can tell you is that from the very beginning of Mr. Hernandez’s interactions with Ms. Gomez, ability to manage protocol is non-existent. His interactions with her just on a human level was exceptionally subpar and certainly did not meet the standards that LCPD demands of its officers when they are encountering civilians in the field,” Byers said.

Byers explained that there is no standardized procedure for prosecuting OIS cases on the state level. Rather, a 2008 memorandum of understanding between area law enforcement agencies in Doña Ana County as well as the DA’s office establishes criteria for prosecuting such cases.

“We have been operating under that rubric since then and I can tell you that for the last 10 years, this is the first case that has occurred wherein there has been a determination to charge the officer for discharge of a firearm whenever he was encountering a civilian,” Byers said.

He said evidence collected during the investigation revealed that Hernandez was not in imminent danger that necessitated the use of his weapon for self defense. Byers said Gomez was not a fleeing felon and did not a present danger to anyone.

Hernandez even stepped about nine feet out of the path of danger before discharging his firearm and had “sufficient” time to decide not to discharge the weapon, according to officials.

“As a trained officer with the Las Cruces Police Department, Officer Hernandez knew or should have known that firing his service weapon at Teresa Gomez is considered deadly force, as it is likely to cause death or serious physical injury,” the court documents read.

Byers said he does not intend to file a motion for pretrial detention because Hernandez is not considered a flight risk. Secured bond is currently set at $10,000.

Doña Ana County District Attorney Gerald Byers announces charges against the officer who killed Teresa Gomez during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at the Doña Ana County Government Center.

He added that his office will continue to prosecute this case, rather than refer it to the Office of the Attorney General as was done in OIS the case involving Las Cruces Police Officer Jared Cosper’s deadly shooting of Amelia Baca in 2022 and Officer Brad Lunsford’s deadly shooting of Presley Eze in 2023. Byers said those two cases were referred to the Attorney General due to lack of staff in his office at the time.

It is not clear when Hernandez will be arraigned in court. However, Byers said it is “quite possible” that civil litigation against Hernandez and the City of Las Cruces will be filed in the future.

More: City expecting lawsuit after Las Cruces Police kill Teresa Gomez

Hernandez is the second Las Cruces police officer charged in recent months in relation to a deadly shooting.

Brad Justin Lunsford, 38, pleaded not guilty in December to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the third-degree. Lunsford is accused of killing Presley Eze, 36, on Aug. 2, 2022, at the Chevron gas station on Valley Drive and University Avenue.

Lunsford was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 7. The DA's office forwarded the case to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

Hernandez's body camera shows nine minutes before the shooting on Burley Court

Hernandez was not named during a LCPD news conference in October regarding the shooting. However, LCPD released nine minutes of body camera footage from the incident where Hernandez shouted dozens of profanity-laden commands as he threatened to arrest Gomez, who was sitting in her car on Oct. 3, 2023.

In the footage Hernandez is seen riding up to Gomez who is sitting in a parked car outside a public housing complex on the 1300 block of Burley Court. In the passenger seat sits Jesus Garcia.

Gomez opens the driver's side door at Hernandez's request. Hernandez notices that Garcia has a paintball gun.

Hernandez tells Gomez to step out of the car. Gomez initially resists and tells Hernandez not to touch her. Gomez eventually steps out of the car after Hernandez threatens to shoot her with a non lethal weapon.

It is at this point that Hernandez recognizes Garcia and says he will arrest him.

Hernandez walks Gomez to the back of the car, where he explains Garcia has a warrant for his arrest and is not allowed on the property.

Gomez tells Hernandez she had just walked out of her home before Hernandez contacted her. He then asks Gomez for her name, and she responds with "Terry." He asks for a last name and she questions him, "Why?"

After five minutes, Hernandez allows Gomez to return to her car and asks for Garcia's date of birth. Gomez, sitting in the driver's set, starts the car while looking up at Hernandez. She puts the car in gear and begins to back the vehicle away while the driver's door is still open.

Hernandez pulls out his gun and yells, "Stop, stop."

Gomez puts the car into drive and Hernandez fires three times at the vehicle. She was transported to an area hospital where she died from the injuries.

Garcia was not injured in the exchange but was later arrested on multiple warrants.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on X, formerly Twitter. Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X at @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces officer charged in 2023 shooting death of Teresa Gomez