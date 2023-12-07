Las Cruces Police officer indicted in Presley Eze killing

A Las Cruces Police Department officer was indicted Wednesday on voluntary manslaughter charges, moving the case closer to trial.

Brad Justin Lunsford, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of voluntary manslaughter in the 3rd degree. Lunsford is accused of killing Presley Eze, 36, on Aug. 2, 2022, at the Chevron gas station on Valley Drive and University Avenue.

The attorney general accused Lunsford of shooting Eze three times, including an execution-style shot. Lunsford was responding to a call at the gas station after police said Eze got into an argument with a clerk and stole a beer can.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez holds a news conference to announce charges against LCPD officer, Brad Lunsford, for the death of Presley Eze on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

“Our office is committed to upholding the principles of justice and accountability. It is our duty to ensure that law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards, that their actions are transparently examined, and that any misconduct is addressed with the utmost seriousness. This is not only an essential step in maintaining public trust but also a fundamental part of promoting safety, fairness, and the well-being of our community. We will continue to work tirelessly to foster a society where the rule of law is applied equally and without prejudice,” Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement announcing the indictment.

A trial date has yet to be set.

