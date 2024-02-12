Las Cruces police officer killed in stabbing, suspected murderer shot dead

A Las Cruces Police Department patrol officer was killed, and the suspected murderer was shot to death by a citizen bystander on Sunday.

Officer Jonah Hernandez died from a stab wound while responding to a trespassing call. Hernandez, who is from El Paso and has been with LCPD for two years, leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 10 and 2.

Police did not provide the name of the 29-year-old male suspected murderer but did say that he was shot and killed by someone who witnessed at least part of the stabbing. A witness then used Hernandez's radio to call for help.

Police will not release the name of the suspected murderer until his next of kin have been notified.

According to police, Hernandez was responding to a trespassing call on the 300 block of South Valley Drive around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police believe Hernandez was stabbed at least once by the suspect, who allegedly trespassed onto the property.

Hernandez was taken to Mountain View Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Las Cruces Police will have additional information and anticipates holding a news conference early this week.

Social media reacts to fatal stabbing

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Officer Jonah Hernandez of the Las Cruces Police Department. Officer Hernandez's end of watch came too soon, and we stand in solemn solidarity with the Las Cruces… pic.twitter.com/TqI87OAZGq — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) February 12, 2024

Our prayers and hearts are with the Las Cruces Police Department for loss of Officer Jonah Hernandez 💙#NeverForget — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) February 12, 2024

The New Mexico Corrections Department extends our deepest condolences to our law enforcement partners at the Las Cruces Police Department and the family of Officer Jonah Hernandez. https://t.co/gJQHi3J80i — NM Corrections Dept. (@NMCDPIO) February 12, 2024

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Las Cruces police officer killed in fatal stabbing; suspect killed