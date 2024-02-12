Las Cruces Police officer stabbed, killed in line of duty

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces Police officer was killed Sunday afternoon in the line of duty after responding to a trespassing call, the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) announced in a press release sent Sunday evening.

LCPD says that patrol officer Jonah Hernandez, from El Paso, who has been with the department for two years, was stabbed at least once after responding to a trespassing call shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 on the 300 block of south Valley Drive.

Hernandez was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to LCPD.

LCPD says the investigation is in its early stages, but police believe Hernandez was stabbed by the suspect who allegedly trespassed onto the property.

The investigation has also revealed that the suspect was shot and killed by someone who witnessed at least part of the interaction. A witness then utilized Hernandez’s police radio to call for help, according to LCPD.

LCPD says the suspect is a 29-year-old man.

Hernandez leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages two and 10.

LCPD will have additional information and anticipates holding a news conference early this week, according to the press release.

Additionally, the investigation has temporarily closed a portion of Valley Drive just north of Amador Avenue. Motorists are asked to avoid that area until the on-site investigation is complete.

