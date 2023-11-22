Las Cruces Police recruiters to meet with potential applicants this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) is inviting potential applicants to meet with recruiters and commissioned officers who can answer questions about the recruiting process and life as a police officer this upcoming Friday and Sunday at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.

Recruiters will be at the mall, which is located at 8401 Gateway Blvd. West, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

LCPD is accepting applications for cadets interested in participating in the next training academy scheduled to begin in 2024. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 31.

More information can be found on the department’s website, at www.CLCPD.com, or by meeting with a recruiter this weekend at Cielo Vista Mall.

