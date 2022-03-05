LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces police are investigating after an officer shot at a suspect just after 5:30 p.m. Friday and police have blocked off a busy intersection.

Police have revealed few other details in the shooting.

A wrecked car flanked by multiple LCPD units is in the middle of the University Avenue and Espina Street intersection. Surrounding roads have been blocked.

Police are asking the public to stay clear of the South Espina area between University and Farney Lane.

LCPD K-9 units, Chief Miguel Dominguez and New Mexico State Police are on scene at University and Espina.

At University Ave and Espina St: police have taped off the intersection and partial surrounding blocks. Witnesses heard a barrage of gun shots. pic.twitter.com/Yl3tRBH78x — Miranda Cyr (@mirandabcyr) March 5, 2022

The Sun-News has talked to multiple witnesses near that intersection who claimed to have heard a barrage of gun shots. State Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, acknowledged a shooting in a tweet sent at 5:40 p.m.: "Gunshots and heavy police presence on University at Espina Las Cruces. Firearms drawn."

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police respond to shooting, block off University and Espina