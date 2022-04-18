LAS CRUCES - Police are searching for suspects after a shooting early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Bex Street and Desert Rose Court around 1 a.m. on April 18. There, they discovered a man who'd been shot. The man was taken to a Las Cruces hospital for treatment.

"No suspect is in custody currently and police are continuing to investigate the incident," the news release said.

Las Cruces Police detectives also requested witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at 575-526-0795.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police searching for Bex Street shooting suspect