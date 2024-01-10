Las Cruces Police seek help in finding missing boy

ELPASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old Las Cruces boy.



Xavier Quesada was seen at his home, on the 2300 block of Don Roser Drive, before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9. His family believes he left the residence sometime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.



Quesada is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 12-year-old Xavier Quesada is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.