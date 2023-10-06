Las Cruces police seek info after one dead from 'complex' killing

Las Cruces police are asking for the public's help after a shooting left a man dead over the weekend.

Tony Perez, 42, died around 9 p.m. on Sept. 29 after police believe he was involved in a fight at Blitz Sports Grill. The altercation, which police believe involved at least three other people, led to a shooting that killed Perez and injured a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run.

In a news release on Thursday evening, police called the incident "complex" and said they needed help identifying a dark-colored sedan.

Bathroom battle leads to shooting

According to a news release, LCPD believes that Perez and the motorcyclist fought in the bathroom of Blitz Sports Grill near the east Idaho Avenue and El Paseo Road intersection. It's unclear from the news release if this was a physical or verbal fight.

But, as the fight ended, the motorcyclist left the area on his bike while his wife left in a separate vehicle. Meanwhile, police said Perez and another man got into Lincoln Town Car. They traveled west towards the Idaho and South Main Street intersection and encountered the motorcyclist for a second time.

The fight continued in the street, police said, as Perez drew a baton and began beating the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist then pulled his gun and fired at least once at Perez.

Perez and his friend got back into the Town Car and drove away. They found a police officer on Wyatt Drive. The release said that the officer and other first responders tried to save Perez but failed to do so.

Hit-and-run adds to complex situation

As Perez and his friend sought help, a dark-colored sedan hit the motorcyclist and drove away. The news release did not say if police believe the sedan's driver was involved in the fight before the hit-and-run.

"The motorcyclist, who police are not identifying at this time, was transported to a local hospital with multiple injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening," the release said.

Police also did not identify the motorcyclist or mention whether he'll face criminal charges from the incident. But they did ask for the public's aid in determining the sedan driver's identity.

"The dark-colored sedan should have visible damage to its front end. It's likely the driver of that vehicle has concealed it in a garage, under a tarp, or in a backyard. The driver might have spent time making repairs or concealing damage to the vehicle," the news release said.

The news release added that the driver may have changed routes, not gone to work this week, or canceled plans since the hit-and-run last Friday.

"Anyone with information that can help identify the driver of the dark-colored sedan, or the location of the vehicle, is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795," the release said.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police seek info after one dead from 'complex' killing