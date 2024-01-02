Las Cruces Police seeking missing teen girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Yazmine Briana Vega was last seen at about 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, on the 4400 block of Maricopa Circle.



Vega is 5-feet-1-inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Vega was last seen wearing a black shirt with red and white pajama pants.



Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Vega is asked to immediately call police at (575) 526-0795.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.