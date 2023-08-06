Las Cruces police: Traffic blocked after train kills pedestrian

Police are investigating after they say a train killed a pedestrian near the train crossing at Lohaman and Amador avenues.

The train was stopped along the tracks as police investigated the incident, blocking off some throughways between the eastern and western ends of Las Cruces. According to a news release, police said crossing north of Amador and south of Avenida de Mesilla area is still open.

The release also provided very few details about the incident. Police said the crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 but did not include information about the person killed or who the incident occurred.

