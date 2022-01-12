LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Police Department warned local restaurants to be on the lookout for a bizarre scam or prank.

According to a news release, someone has called two local businesses and placed large food orders. The caller then had those orders delivered to the same elementary school in Las Cruces.

When the delivery person arrived, arms loaded with food, they were apparently met with confusion. The news release said that no one at the elementary school accepted responsibility for the order.

"The Las Cruces Police Department is making businesses aware as to not be affected if more businesses are being targeted," LCPD said in a news release.

The police department advised that restaurants write down phone numbers and confirm that the caller did in fact place the order. The police department also advised restaurants to accept payment in advance, if possible.

"Because of the amounts involved, those caught could face possible fines and or time in jail," the news release said.

Anyone with information as to who is placing the fake orders was asked by LCPD to call them at 575-526-0795.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police warn of food delivery prank or scam