Las Cruces Police: Woman hit another car before killing bicyclist over the weekend

Police arrested a Las Cruces woman over the weekend after they said she ran from a crash and then killed a bicyclist while driving intoxicated with her child in the car.

Vianey Marquez Adams, 39, was charged with vehicular homicide, child abuse, attempting to leave the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

In a news release, police said Marquez Adams killed 70-year-old Roberto M. Granado on July 22 on the 400 block of Melendres Street while driving a 2020 Jeep Wrangler. It was the second crash that Marquez Adams was involved in that day, according to charging documents filed in court on Monday.

Police said the first crash occurred about 10 minutes earlier near the El Paseo Road and Idaho Avenue intersection. Police believe that Marquez Adams rear-ended a vehicle and “was weaving in and out of the traffic lane about a foot in every direction,” the affidavit said.

Around 12:04 p.m., police said that Marquez Adams hit Granado, who was riding a bike in the area. A witness told police they believed Granado had just left his house on the same block before the crash. Another witness told police that Marquez Adams tried to drive away, but a woman stood in front of her Jeep and prevented her from leaving.

Police said in the affidavit they had reason to believe that Marquez Adams was intoxicated during the incidents. However, the affidavit also states that Marquez Adams blew all zeros on a breathalyzer test. The affidavit added that Marquez Adams’ blood was taken and sent for testing.

Marquez Adams was scheduled for a first appearance in the Doña Ana Magistrate Court on Monday. As of the publication of this article, she remains in jail.

This is the fifth fatal vehicle versus pedestrian incident in Las Cruces this year.

