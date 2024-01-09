These are Las Cruces Public Schools priorities for the 2024 NM Legislative session

Las Cruces Public Schools will ring in the new year with nearly a dozen legislative priorities for the 2024 legislative session in Santa Fe.

The session, which starts on Jan. 16, will last 30 days with lawmakers expected to tackle public and higher education spending once again. Last year, they successfully passed $4.17 billion in spending for public education in New Mexico signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in March 2023.

Superintendent Ignacio Ruíz, in his 90-day report, said Las Cruces Public Schools will prioritize employee salaries and insurance coverage, and more instructional resources for students and staff. Energy efficiency in facilities and electric vehicle capital outlays were also part of the district's legislative priorities.

New Mexico State Capitol Roundhouse in Santa Fe

Here’s a list of some of the district’s legislative priorities as outlined in that report.

$2.9 million for employee compensation and insurance

The district is hoping to obtain funding to offset mandated salary increases for federally employed staff. It is requesting $2.9 million.

The district is also looking to implement a new form of employee insurance. If funds are successfully secured, an 80/20 coverage plan where all employees pay 20% would be available regardless of their salary and position.

Secure funding to replace COVID-19 ESSR funding

Through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), schools across the country were awarded funds to address various student challenges faced during and post pandemic. Those challenges range from social, emotional and mental distress.

This initiative was allocated through multiple rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding (ESSR) which has since expired or will expire in 2024.

Las Cruces Public Schools was awarded $101 million over three rounds of ESSR funding, according to Sun-News reporting. According to the state’s reporting dashboard, the district had 38% of the first and second round of ESSR funds remaining as of February 2023.

To secure funding to replace ESSR the district is asking for funds comparable to 15% of the existing ESSR amount allocated for schools.

$9.4 million for classroom and community schools expansion, materials, staff training

Extension of classroom programs

The District is requesting $3.2 million for fine arts, career technical education, and New Mexico Activities Association programs. The goal is to have sufficient and equitable funding to reduce the need for fundraising or costs put on parents for their child to participate in those programs.

For the current fiscal year, according to the 90-day report, the district pays $700,000 for coaches and activity sponsors and $2.25 million for fine arts, activities and athletics. Often included in those expenses are travel and meal expenses.

Community schools funding

New Mexico has 91 community schools with six in the Las Cruces school district. A community school helps students and families by integrating their culture and values into curriculum delivery and individual support, according to the PED.

LCPS needs recurring funds to keep its community schools sustainable. These are six local schools under the community school model:

Alameda Elementary

Booker T. Washington Elementary

Conlee Elementary

Doña Ana Elementary

Lynn Middle School

MacArthur Elementary

Mesilla Park Elementary

Another six LCPS schools are interested in joining the model. The district is requesting $1.8 million for 12 community schools in total. The six schools under the model are awarded $150,000.

Early and structured literacy training

The district is looking to sufficiently fund required professional development training for early literacy and structured literacy programs. Early literacy and structured literacy are mandated by the state Public Education Department and require educators to work with students' educational needs or learning disabilities.

The district has $607,000 in state funds and contributes $750,000 from its own operational funding. The district is requesting $1.4 million.

Instructional materials

The district is hoping to get adequate funds for instructional materials for all students. It is also hoping to use the funds for higher quality materials. The district is requesting $3 million.

Securing funds for student mental health

Mental health has been an on-going struggle for students and families since the COVID-19 pandemic. LCPS planned to hire mental health counselors, social workers, nurses, psychiatrists and psychologists.

Training for adequate social and emotional needs would also be part of the investments. The district did not state a specific number for funds requested.

Supporting energy efficiency, electric vehicles

Energy efficient facilities

The district will advocate on a long-term strategy to reduce recurring energy expenses for school districts across New Mexico and potentially invest in renewable energy opportunities.

Through the state Public School Finance Authority, the district supports the exploration of a cost benefit analysis of energy efficient systems. The goal would be to understand the financial impact that existing expenses have on school districts operations.

Incentives for electric vehicles

The district will advocate for financial incentives and resources that can be used toward purchasing electric and hybrid vehicles. Those vehicles would be used for light carpool, maintenance and bus fleets.

Along with the financial incentives, it will be asking for funds to train personnel for EV upkeep as well as charging station infrastructure.

Ernesto Cisneros is a reporting fellow with the UNM/NM Local News Fund program. He covers education for the Sun-News and can be reached at ECisneros@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @_ernestcisneros.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: 2024 Legislative priorities for Las Cruces Schools