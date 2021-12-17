Las Cruces Public Schools responds to TikTok posts warning of shooting, bomb threats

From Staff Reports
·2 min read
Ricardo Salayandia walsk the school campus at Highland Elementary School in Las Cruces on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Ricardo Salayandia walsk the school campus at Highland Elementary School in Las Cruces on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

School districts across the country were issuing warnings, increasing security and canceling classes Friday in response to vague, anonymous shooting and bomb threats being made on TikTok that officials say are not considered credible.

Schools in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania will increase their police presence Friday due to the threats while schools in California, Minnesota, Missouri and Texas closed for the day.

Las Cruces Public Schools classes will continue, but the district noted it may increase security. The district sent a letter to parents Thursday evening, stating:

Las Cruces Public Schools has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17.

The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.

Additionally, the district has been in contact with the Las Cruces Police Department regarding the post. We may have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution.

This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.

If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.

As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.

Meanwhile, TikTok said in a statement released on Twitter that it has not found such threats on its platform.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness,” the statement said, “which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.

Threats follow school shooting, arrests linked to TikTok trends

The threats come in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Michigan and numerous copycat threats to other schools.

And in the fall, students across the U.S. were arrested after participating in the "devious licks" trend, which involves stealing or vandalizing school property. Another list circulating online encouraged students “smack a staff member," “mess up school signs," “flip off the front office," “kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school” and “jab a breast," potentially creating chaos at schools.

Two weeks ago: Las Cruces Public Schools comments on threats deemed not credible

A few students in California, Florida and Texas were arrested earlier this week for allegedly making threats and bringing weapons to school, according to local media reports, but officials have not said those arrests are connected to the reported TikTok threats.

The rumored threats outraged educators around the country already overwhelmed with the chaos of teaching during a pandemic.

“Whether done as a joke or with malicious intent, it’s unacceptable," officials with the Iowa State Education Association, the Iowa Association of School Boards and School Administrators of Iowa said in a joint statement.

Internet companies such as TikTok are generally exempt from liability under U.S. law for the material users post on their networks, thanks in large part to the legal “safe harbor” they are given by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.

Contributing: N'dea Yancey-Bragg of USA TODAY and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces Public Schools responds to TikTok posts warning of shooting, bomb threats

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen,' says he'll pay more taxes than 'any American in history'

    Business mogul Elon Musk is defending himself of public scrutiny once again. This time the Tesla CEO is responding to criticism about his income tax.

  • Former Detroit police detective charged with bribery as part of ongoing FBI investigation

    Michael Pacteles allegedly accepted $3,200 in cash and $7,724 in things of value in 2019 in exchange for revealing sensitive police information.

  • Sheriff struggles as undertaker amid COVID deaths

    Shane Ferrari is the sheriff of San Juan County in New Mexico, but since his father died of Covid-19 last December, he's also taken over the family business - running a funeral parlor.Now Ferrari works to secure enough coffins and shelving for COVID-19 victims who are stacking up at the family funeral home."What you're seeing today is what our community is experiencing, specifically in funeral homes as we're becoming overwhelmed in our coolers, just lack of resources in taking care of the decedents in our area."Ferrari says he has been "overrun" with bodies as San Juan suffers one of the highest per-capita COVID-19 death rates in New Mexico. Like other U.S. counties topping virus death rankings, San Juan is rural, has pockets of very low vaccination and voted overwhelmingly for former President Donald Trump in 2020.Ferrari's funeral parlor is getting around three times as many bodies as normal, about three quarters of them COVID-19 deaths. He plans to buy an extra refrigerated unit at the weekend."I do have my obligations as sheriff but also there's a necessity for me to help out the family business and help out the community as we deal with the high number of deaths we're experiencing from COVID in our community."New Mexico is among the poorest U.S. states, and sometimes Ferrari will take hunting gear or household goods as a down payment from a family who cannot afford the $1,895 he charges for a cremation.At the nearby Kirtland Fruitland Cemetery, a high schooler operates a backhoe to keep up with COVID-19 burials. DELANEY WASHBURN is the third generation of her family to dig graves as a community service."I'm not a nurse or any of those people. I like to give back in any way I can. This is how I've been able to help during this time."In just over a year, they have excavated as many sites as they would normally in 10 to 15 years, says her mother, Penny Washburn. "As a 17-year-old, she spent her senior year in the backhoe digging graves. Her and my son, who is a deputy in the sheriff's office, so in his spare time, he comes and digs as well."Sheriff Ferrari, who previously had COVID-19, has seen friends losing loved ones to the virus "over and over" and urges residents to stay at home and mask up if they do not want to get vaccinated. He himself plans to get vaccinated this month.

  • I went to Wisconsin's Christmas Card Town looking for a Hallmark love story. Here's what I found

    There was only one way to verify Elkhorn's moniker: See how many Hallmark Christmas movie cliches I could find in the town.

  • U.S. curbs Chinese drone maker DJI, other firms it accuses of aiding rights abuses

    The U.S. government put investment and export restrictions on dozens of Chinese companies on Thursday, including top drone maker DJI, accusing them of complicity in the oppression of China's Uyghur minority or helping the military, further ratcheting up tensions between the world's top two economies. Blaming DJI and seven other tech firms for supporting "the biometric surveillance and tracking" of Uyghurs, the U.S. Treasury Department added them to a list of entities suspected of having Chinese military links, barring Americans from trading in their securities. Separately, the Commerce Department added China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes to a trade blacklist, restricting access to U.S. exports.

  • Police: Man found dead in parked car

    A man who was found "with trauma" in a car parked in an East Boston neighborhood on Thursday has died, Boston police confirmed

  • Border wall blocked endangered wolf pacing for 5 days as it tried to cross, experts say

    Mr. Goodbar spent Thanksgiving trying to cross into Mexico.

  • Supply shortages and emboldened workers: A changed economy

    Employees at a fast-food restaurant in Sacramento, California, exasperated over working in stifling heat for low wages, demanded more pay and a new air conditioner — and got both. A drought in Taiwan magnified a worldwide shortage of computer chips, so vital to auto and electronics production. The global economy hadn’t experienced anything like this for decades.

  • One year after her dream Disney wedding that almost didn't happen, a bride shares photos of the big day

    On her first anniversary, a bride looks back on how the pandemic impacted her Disney fairytale wedding, and whether she'd do anything differently.

  • Teens warned they could be charged for sharing viral gun threat as schools across US forced to close

    Florida sheriff tells students ‘you’re going to jail’ over nationwide fears

  • 'True Malaysian daughter' livestreamer garners fans with her Mandarin, Malay, English skills

    A Chinese Malaysian streamer, who went viral after effortlessly switching between Mandarin, Malay and English in her livestreams, shared some of her experiences growing up in a mixed-race family in Malaysia during a Bigo Live interview. Her childhood: Speaking to Bigo Live Malaysia in November, Zhu Juna, 24, shared that she was born to a Chinese father and a Malay mother, whom some people have mistook for her maid when they were going out. "I was not sure if I should fit into the Chinese or Malay circle," she said, adding that her upbringing with two different cultures left her confused about how to treat her Malay friends and Chinese friends.

  • Officials say school threats allegedly posted on TikTok are not credible; districts cancel class, increase security

    Schools were increasing security and canceling classes Friday in response to vague threats officials said were made on TikTok.

  • US schools cancel classes following potential shooting threats on TikTok

    A number of school districts in the US has canceled classes for today, December 17th, due to shooting and bomb threats supposedly circulating on TikTok.

  • Time’s Person, Athlete and Entertainer of the Year have their challenges, and that’s OK | Editorial

    Here’s what all winners of Time magazine’s annual honor — Person, Athlete, Entertainer and Heroes of the Year — have in common: they are all successful, but challenged — and even derided — representatives in their fields.

  • 12-year-old girl arrested at Manatee school after officials wanted a fight video deleted

    Exclusive: Watch the body camera footage obtained by the Bradenton Herald, which shows how a Palmetto student who recorded a school fight ended up being forced to the ground in handcuffs and taken to jail.

  • Substitute teacher arrested after allegedly having sex with student on Snapchat

    A Lakeland, Florida, substitute teacher has been charged with sexual battery after she allegedly had sex with a student. Ayanna […] The post Substitute teacher arrested after allegedly having sex with student on Snapchat appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A man who was kicked off a United Airlines flight for wearing a red thong on his face instead of a face mask and compared himself to civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks

    Adam Jenne, 38, was booted off the flight at Fort Lauderdale after challenging face mask mandates.

  • Louisiana judge’s son removed from LSU’s track team following racist video

    The fallout continues after a Louisiana judge and her family were heard making racist slurs in a now-viral video. In […] The post Louisiana judge’s son removed from LSU’s track team following racist video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Bay Area robbery suspect reveals why he targeted Asian women

    Officials say the primary suspect Anthony Robinson, who faces up to 95 years behind bars, targeted multiple Asian women daily and prosecutors were stunned by what he admitted.

  • Actor Arrested in Deaths of Insta Model and Her Friend Found Dumped in Los Angeles

    InstagramA 42-year-old Hollywood wannabe has reportedly been arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the mysterious deaths of a 24-year-old Instagram model and her friend.Brandt Osborn, who originally hails from Staten Island, was one of three men arrested Wednesday over the November deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday. David Pearce, 37, and Michael Ansbach, 47, were identified as the other two men ta