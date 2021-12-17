Las Cruces Public Schools responds to TikTok posts warning of shooting, bomb threats

Ricardo Salayandia walsk the school campus at Highland Elementary School in Las Cruces on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

School districts across the country were issuing warnings, increasing security and canceling classes Friday in response to vague, anonymous shooting and bomb threats being made on TikTok that officials say are not considered credible.

Schools in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania will increase their police presence Friday due to the threats while schools in California, Minnesota, Missouri and Texas closed for the day.

Las Cruces Public Schools classes will continue, but the district noted it may increase security. The district sent a letter to parents Thursday evening, stating:

Las Cruces Public Schools has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17. The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously. Additionally, the district has been in contact with the Las Cruces Police Department regarding the post. We may have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution. This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away. As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.

Meanwhile, TikTok said in a statement released on Twitter that it has not found such threats on its platform.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness,” the statement said, “which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.

Threats follow school shooting, arrests linked to TikTok trends

The threats come in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Michigan and numerous copycat threats to other schools.

And in the fall, students across the U.S. were arrested after participating in the "devious licks" trend, which involves stealing or vandalizing school property. Another list circulating online encouraged students “smack a staff member," “mess up school signs," “flip off the front office," “kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school” and “jab a breast," potentially creating chaos at schools.

A few students in California, Florida and Texas were arrested earlier this week for allegedly making threats and bringing weapons to school, according to local media reports, but officials have not said those arrests are connected to the reported TikTok threats.

The rumored threats outraged educators around the country already overwhelmed with the chaos of teaching during a pandemic.

“Whether done as a joke or with malicious intent, it’s unacceptable," officials with the Iowa State Education Association, the Iowa Association of School Boards and School Administrators of Iowa said in a joint statement.

Internet companies such as TikTok are generally exempt from liability under U.S. law for the material users post on their networks, thanks in large part to the legal “safe harbor” they are given by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.

Contributing: N'dea Yancey-Bragg of USA TODAY and The Associated Press

