Las Cruces students witness historic appearance of NM Supreme Court outside Santa Fe

LAS CRUCES - Organ Mountain High and New Mexico State University students had the special privilege of witnessing the New Mexico Supreme Court in action Friday as part of a civics program. It was the first time in the court’s history arguments were heard in Las Cruces.

According to the Administrative Office of the Courts, it is rare that the state’s highest court ventures outside of Santa Fe to hear oral argument in a case. It has only occurred a few times since statehood, and never before in Las Cruces.

The five state justices convened at the Third Judicial District Court Friday afternoon to hear argument in the consolidated appeal case of State v. Torres, which involves several instances of cattle theft in Otero County. The defendants have yet to go to trial.

One defendant, Gerardo Torres, is charged with 18 counts of larceny of livestock. He allegedly stole 18 calves from his employer on two separate occasions in 2017. The other two defendants, Kendale Hendrix and Skeeter Chadwick, are charged with 25 counts of larceny of livestock. The two allegedly stole 25 unbranded cattle in a single day from a ranch in 2018.

Charges were merged in district court to two counts for Torres and one count each for Hendrix and Chadwick. The decision was upheld by the Court of Appeals but was then appealed to the supreme court.

The question before the court: “Whether lawmakers intended each stolen cow to constitute a separate crime or is one crime committed by a defendant stealing multiple cattle at the same time and place,” according to a news release from the court’s administrative office.

Students were able to witness the procedure petitioners and respondents go through when speaking to the justices. After official remarks, justices left the courtroom to deliberate on the case. They later returned and, in another rare move, announced their decision.

New Mexico State Supreme Court Chief Justice announces the court's opinion after hearing oral argument at the Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces April 1, 2022.

Chief Justice Michael Vigil announced that the justices unanimously found in favor of the three men accused of stealing cattle — that is, the law intended the theft of multiple cattle at the same time and place to be considered one theft, upholding decisions made in both lower courts.

Vigil explained that the court will, as always, present a formal opinion at a later date but wanted students to hear the decision before leaving. The criminal cases will also be remanded back to the trial courts once the opinion has been entered.

Before and after justices deliberated, students had the opportunity to interact with the attorneys representing each side of the case. They discussed personal motivations that led to becoming a lawyer, how they choose which cases to take on, how they deal with emotionally trying cases and more.

Justices Briana Zamora and Julie Vargas also joined the discussion briefly. Vargas said she wanted to become a judge because decisions she makes will affect more people than when representing clients as a lawyer. Zamora, who earned an undergraduate degree from NMSU, said she originally wanted to be a psychologist, but had her interest in law piqued when taking government classes.

Both highlighted courage and empathy as skills important for judges and encouraged students to hone in their individual skills if interested in entering law. They also added that the New Mexico bar and benches are uniquely diverse.

Former NMSU student Katelynn Goodman said she plans to attend Arizona State University soon and wants to become a judge one day. She said that, before oral argument, she thought the court would side with the state. However, she was convinced by the state’s argument to side with the defendants.

OMHS senior B’Elanna Scott, 18, said she was particularly interested in the arguments as she has experience with mock trial. Scott said she plans to attend Brigham Young University after graduating from high school, and also intends to participate in a mission trip through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As for what she wants to study, she is interested in both law and medicine, but said she will keep her mind open.

Students from Organ Mountain High School pose in the Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces April 1, 2022 after watching the New Mexico State Supreme Court hear oral arguments.

In the court’s news release, Justice David Thomson explained that the goal of the court’s Rule of Law program is to “help young people better understand the role of the court system and the rule of law in our constitutional democracy." The program launched virtually in 2021, reaching about 600 New Mexico students.

This year, according to the news release, a historic aspect was added to the program. Along with more recent cases, students and justices also discuss the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, which established the separate but equal doctrine in regard to racial discrimination. This decision was eventually overturned in Brown v. Board of Education many years later.

Justices met with students from OMHS Thursday to discuss the judicial process. They also met with NMSU students that evening to discuss careers in the judiciary.

Educators interested in their students participating in the Rule of Law program during April and May can contact Thomson’s chambers by calling 505-827-4932.

