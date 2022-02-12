Las Cruces Utilities annual report showcases 2020-21 achievements and progress

You might drive by the water tank on Triviz Drive every day, but did you know it’s part of a large system of critical infrastructure in Las Cruces with 600 miles of piping under the city?

Las Cruces Utilities invites customers to review its 2020-21 Annual Report, which details some of the highlights in a year that saw the upgrades of technology, the rehabilitation and expansion of infrastructure and the continued dedication of its staff at all levels to make sure that customers had access to clean water and safe gas, disposal of solid waste and treatment of sewage. It lists facts and numbers that can boggle the mind — even for those who take it in daily.

“From the 7.3 billion — yes, billion — gallons of water produced in 2020 to 2021, there were zero incidents of any waterborne illnesses in that water,” said LCU Interim Deputy Director Water Ronald Borunda.

Available on the City of Las Cruces website, the annual report outlines some of the projects LCU's completed, as well as current and future strategic results while identifying each line of business within LCU.

“The annual report is a good way to familiarize those outside our department about the structure that makes it tick,” said LCU Director Delilah Walsh. “There are all different types of specialties in each line of business that enable us to provide services like clockwork.”

For example, under the LCU Department, the different lines of business are the traditional: Water, Natural Gas and Energy, Wastewater, and Solid Waste but also includes Business Services, Utilities Environmental, Customer Engagement, Revenue and Financial Reporting and Regulatory Compliance and Training, Utilities Support and Project Management.

It’s project management where readers will see the projects they may have seen around town, such as the trenches dug for new sewer lines and diggers preparing the pre-1965 landfill near MountainView Regional Medical Center for new commercial uses for the growing city.

“The annual report also serves as a way for us to add some oversight and transparency for the general public with graphs of our data that details numbers in a more straightforward way,” said Walsh. In 2021, LCU lines of business worked to enhance how customers can monitor their water and gas use through UtilityHawk, which can be found at http://lcutilityhawk.com/.

“Getting the UtilityHawk portal up and running for customer registration and use was a notable project accomplishment,” said LCU Deputy Director Business Jose Provencio. “It involved coordination with various City and outside vendors along with internal testing.”

Similarly, training in natural gas and energy aided not only the professional development of its workforce but the safety of customers and vendors that work on the natural gas system.

“We had a big impact with the Operator Qualification Program training, which greatly assisted the contractors in LCU gas Utility procedures and enhanced the integrity and consistency of the gas system,” said LCU Deputy Director Lucio Garcia, P.E., CEM.

The LCU Annual Report can be viewed and downloaded at https://www.las-cruces.org/2058/Annual-Reports.

LCU Customer Central - Your Utility Connection - can be reached at 575-541-2111 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. LCU provides clean, safe, and reliable services to Las Cruces residents and businesses. Learn more at las-cruces.org/180/Utilities. For emergencies, call Dispatch at 575-526-0500.

