Las Cruces volunteer with Bikes for Juárez did not tell nonprofit of sex offender status, police say

Update: The charge against Eric Wright was dismissed by prosecutors on Sept. 16, 2021. Court records show that prosecutors dismissed the case for further investigation. They did not indicate that charges would be refiled.

LAS CRUCES - A Las Cruces man who repairs scrap bikes and trucks them across the U.S.-Mexico border for children in Juárez is accused by police of failing to comply with the requirements of a registered sex offender.

Police arrested Chet Wright — born Eric Wright — at his home in Las Cruces on July 28, according to an arrest warrant. Wright, 66, is charged with failure to disclose to his employer, supervisor or someone similarly situated that he is a registered sex offender, a fourth-degree felony.

Wright, who is listed on the New Mexico Department of Public Safety's Sex Offender Registry, was convicted of possessing child pornography in 2005.

According to federal court documents, Wright was forthcoming when the FBI investigated him in 2004. After agents seized one of Wright's computers, Wright willingly provided them with a second computer they were unaware of, according to his lawyer.

Las Cruces native Chet Wright, far right, hands kids donated bikes he is going to give out to other children in a colonia on the outskirts of Ciudad Juárez Monday, July 12, 2021. Wright drives to the colonia twice a month to deliver refurbished bikes to the kids in the area through his nonprofit, "Bikes for Juárez ."

Wright also confessed to the charges early in the investigation and was seeking treatment during and after he was arrested in 2004, according to his lawyer.

"I have taken full responsibility for my actions and am aware of the distress and distrust I have created as a result of my actions," Wright said in court documents. "While this situation has created intense pain for myself, I am glad this happened."

Wright was sentenced to six months of home confinement and five years probation, according to court documents. He was also told to register as a sex offender.

Though Wright's probation ended in 2010, he is still required to provide his place of employment, volunteering locations and any aliases he uses, according to state laws regarding sex offenders. Those on the registry are required to report this information every 90 days.

A Doña Ana County sheriff's affidavit said that Wright reported to the sheriff's office on June 14 that was not a part of any volunteer organizations.

A newspaper article last month shined a light on Wright's involvement in his own nonprofit, Bikes for Juárez, as well as his connection to the El Paso-based nonprofit Siguiendo los Pasos de Jesús.

In the affidavit, deputies said that Siguiendo los Pasos de Jesús and its founder, Jane Fuller, said they were unaware of Wright's status as a sex offender or his real name.

The affidavit alleges Wright broke the law by not informing Fuller or her organization that he was a registered sex offender.

Profiled by the Sun-News

The Sun-News wrote about Wright and his organization, Bikes for Juárez, in an article that was published online on July 22 and in print on July 25, and republished by the El Paso Times and other news sites within the USA TODAY Network. In the article, headlined "'Joy in their faces.' Las Cruces electrician puts kids in the colonias on two wheels", Wright gave an alias of "Chet" instead of using his real name, Eric.

A reporter's background check on the alias did not reveal the sex offender status.

According to an affidavit, Doña Ana County sheriffs received a call from an anonymous tipster who said that a man profiled by the Sun-News was going by an alias instead of his real name.

The article written about Wright detailed his process and motivations for delivering bikes to kids in Juárez, Mexico on regular basis. Wright also said he works with Siguiendo los Pasos de Jesús to deliver bikes.

Fuller's attorney was unavailable for comment.

Wright told the Sun-News he'd been delivering bikes to kids in Juárez for the better part of five years.

Following his arrest, Wright has declined to speak to the Sun-News and referred all questions to his attorney, who has not returned messages.

After his arrest, Wright was released from jail on his recognizance and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17.

